Harvest Happenings — January 2025

Last month, Building Homes for Heroes along with Hillwood Communities and Highland Homes gifted a Harvest home to U.S. Army Specialist Joshua Sager and his wife Melanie. This is a milestone for Building Homes for Heroes as it was their 400th home giveaway.

Specialist Sager served with the Scout Surveillance and Reconnaissance platoon for 3/509th Infantry. He suffered catastrophic injuries from a parachute training accident. Doctors thought he would never walk again. Specialist Sager is a fighter and demonstrated remarkable resilience through his rehabilitation.

We welcomed the Sager family home with a patriotic parade featuring the Argyle High School Band, Majestics, and Cheer as well as the Patriot Guard Riders, Denton County Emergency Services #1, Argyle and Northlake Police. Harvest neighbors lined up along Sunflower Avenue to show support for this new family. You could feel the patriotism in the air! Residents loved being part of this special event and they all look forward to getting to know the Sagers.

During his remarks, Specialist Sager said “to know we have a place where we are able to make memories and build a future as a family is a gift we will cherish and pay forward every single day.” We love his heart and know he and Melanie will do just that! What a great way to end the year!