Register now for annual Tri-City Summit

Residents of Flower Mound, Lewisville and Coppell can now register for the cities’ third annual Tri-City Neighborhood Summit.

“Join us to hear from local leaders and industry professionals on how we can build stronger neighborhoods and communities together,” the town of Flower Mound said in a statement on Sunday.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 at the Flower Mound Senior Center, 2701 W. Windsor Drive. Registration is required for the free summit, and spots are limited. The first 100 registrants will receive a free t-shirt.

To learn more and register, visit www.flowermound.gov/neighborhoodsummit.