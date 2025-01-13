Around Argyle — January 2025

Monday, January 13, 2025
Happy New Year, Argyle!

As we usher in 2025, I hope everyone had a joyful and memorable holiday season filled with laughter, love, and the warmth of community. With a new year ahead, it’s the perfect time to reflect on our accomplishments and look forward with optimism to what’s next for our beloved town.

Argyle continues to thrive, and the progress we’ve made is a testament to the dedication and resilience of our residents, local businesses, and town leadership. From infrastructure improvements to bolstering public safety, every step we take is guided by our shared vision of preserving what makes Argyle special while preparing for future growth.

I want to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Harrison Wicks on his well-deserved promotion to Director of Community Development. After stepping into the role on an interim basis in October 2024, Harrison has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a clear vision for Argyle’s development. His dedication and expertise are vital as we navigate the opportunities and challenges of our growing community. We are fortunate to have him in this important role.

The coming year holds tremendous promise. We’re making strides on key initiatives, including the development of a new law enforcement center that will support our outstanding police department as they continue to serve and protect our community. We’re also focused on improving our roads and utilities to meet the needs of our growing population. Each project reflects our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for all Argyle residents.

Community engagement remains at the heart of our success. Your voices, ideas, and support are invaluable in shaping the future of our town. Whether attending council meetings, sharing feedback, or participating in local events, your involvement helps ensure that Argyle remains a place we’re all proud to call home.

As we embark on another year, I’m filled with optimism about what lies ahead. Together, we’ll embrace new opportunities, overcome challenges, and continue building a vibrant, welcoming Argyle for generations to come.

Thank you for the honor of serving as your mayor. Here’s to a prosperous and exciting 2025 for the Town of Argyle!

