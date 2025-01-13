Monday, January 13, 2025
CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
Dragon House in Highland Village

Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our January 2025 print issue.

Dragon House, a Chinese restaurant, is now open in The Shops at Highland Village at 4050 Barton Creek #100.

Landshark Car Wash is now open at 4550 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

Swig, a soda shop, is now open in Lantana Town Center at 3802 FM 407, Bartonville.

Los Caminos Modern Cocina, a Mexican restaurant, is expected to open this month at 880 International Pkwy, Flower Mound.

Gyro & Grill, a Mediterranean restaurant, is expected to open this month in the former Vanellie’s Bakeshop space at 1242 FM 407 in Northlake Commons.

Discover Strength, a fitness studio, is expected to open on Jan. 20 at 2660 FM 407 E. #200, Bartonville.

Paris Baguette, a bakery and café, is expected to open in April at 2000 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

Cold Stone Creamery is coming to 1450 Long Prairie Rd. #120, Flower Mound. An opening date has not been announced.

Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken is expected to open in March in the old Mod Pizza space at 2450 Cross Timbers Rd. #100, Flower Mound. An opening date has not been announced.

Bazooka Charlie’s Barber Co. and DATCU, a credit union, are coming soon to The Shops at Gateway at 8131 Gateway Dr., Argyle. Opening dates have not been announced.

Curry Up Now, an Indo-Californian restaurant chain, is coming to the old Noodle Swing Thai Cafe space at 2717 Cross Timbers Rd. #400, Flower Mound. An opening date has not been announced.

School of Rock is under new ownership and is newly renovated at 3501 Long Prairie Rd. #102, Flower Mound.

Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza at 4610 Long Prairie Rd. #220, Flower Mound, has been honored as the “#1 Most Popular Independent Pizzeria in America” in PMQ Pizza Magazine’s 2025 Pizza Power Report.

EVA at 3105 Justin Rd., Flower Mound, was named the “Best VR Experience of 2024” by the Dallas Observer.

30 Minute Hit, a women’s-only gym, has closed its doors at 2311 Cross Timbers Rd. #303, Flower Mound.

CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

