Sunday, January 12, 2025
Double Oak Mayor Patrick Johnson announces re-election bid

By CTG Staff
Mayor Patrick Johnson on Saturday announced his candidacy for re-election, pledging to continue his dedication to fiscal responsibility, infrastructure improvements, and fostering community collaboration.

Since taking office, Johnson said he has prioritized modernizing town administration and financial systems to ensure transparency and accountability. His recent push for a new Government Financial Platform underscores his commitment to improving efficiency in municipal operations. He said he has also led efforts to review and update outdated town ordinances, ensuring town regulations align with the needs of the growing community.

Johnson said under his leadership, the town has made significant progress on infrastructure projects, including plans for major improvements to Kings Road and areas identified in the 2024 Drainage Study. These initiatives aim to mitigate flooding risks and enhance safety.

In his announcement, Mayor Johnson touted his focus on enhancing collaboration between town departments. In 2023, the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department appointed a new chief, and a new police chief joined in early 2025. Additionally, the town approved a new Emergency Services Contract with Flower Mound.

Looking ahead, Johnson said he plans to introduce a comprehensive Town Strategy in 2025, outlining goals to maintain Double Oak’s charm while fostering responsible growth and enhancing the quality of life for residents.

“Our work is far from complete,” Johnson said. “With the support of our community, I am committed to building on the progress we’ve made, addressing upcoming challenges, and ensuring Double Oak remains a vibrant, thriving, and exceptional place to call home.”

