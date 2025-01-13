Flower Mound homes cost $300K more now than 10 years ago, study says

The median home price in Flower Mound has doubled in just one decade, according to a new study by Construction Coverage, a leading publisher of construction industry research reports.

“Over the past decade, America’s home prices have skyrocketed, far outpacing wage growth and inflation: U.S. home values have grown by more than 95%, while average hourly earnings saw a modest 44% increase, and the Consumer Price Index rose by just 33%,” the website said in a news release on Monday. “After surging an unprecedented 40% in two years during the 2020 recession, home price growth has since stabilized. Even so, high mortgage rates and persistent inflation have left would-be homebuyers struggling with affordability and limited purchasing power.”

The study showed that in 2014, the median home price in Flower Mound was just over $300,000. By 2024, that price had risen to over $598,000, a 99.3% increase.

Click here to see the full report.