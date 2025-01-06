Monday, January 6, 2025
ERCOT issues Weather Watch for this week

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

ERCOT has issued a Weather Watch for Monday through Friday due to forecasted cold weather across the region, higher electrical demand, and the potential for lower reserves, according to an ERCOT news release.

From Monday through Friday, the daily high temperatures in Flower Mound are expected to be in the high 30s or low 40s, and the lows in the 20s, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Snow showers, possibly mixed with rain, are expected between Wednesday night and Friday morning, likely creating hazardous travel conditions.

An ERCOT Weather Watch is an advance notification of forecasted significant weather with higher electrical demand and the potential for lower reserves. Grid conditions are expected to be normal during an ERCOT Weather Watch, the agency said, but it is monitoring conditions closely and will deploy all available tools to manage the grid, continuing a reliability-first approach to operations.

No action is needed by local residents. You can monitor current and extended grid conditions at ercot.com.

Construction project begins on Flower Mound Road
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

