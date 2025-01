A 45-day construction project on Flower Mound Road begins Monday, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

F&F Concrete Construction will begin Phase IV of the road work along Flower Mound Road between Parkwood Drive and Arbor Creek Lane. The eastbound, outside lane of Flower Mound Road will be closed.

Weather permitting, construction is expected to be complete in February. For more information, visit www.flowermound.gov/constructionprojects.