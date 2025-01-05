Cold front brings gusty winds, freezing temperatures to Denton County

A powerful cold front swept through Denton County Sunday morning, bringing strong north winds and a sharp drop in temperatures that will persist through the week.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, with northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph and gusts up to 40 mph expected.

A Cold Weather Advisory will follow from midnight Sunday through 10 a.m. Monday, with wind chills ranging from 6 to 11 degrees above zero.

Low temperatures in the 20s and highs the 30s will persist through at least Thursday, with an increasing likelihood of wintry precipitation Thursday into Friday.

Stay Safe: Remember the 4 P’s:

People: Check on vulnerable family, friends, and neighbors.

Pets: Bring pets inside.

Pipes: Let faucets drip to prevent freezing.

Plants: Cover outdoor plants to shield them from the frost.

Additional Cold Weather Tips:

Dress in layers to avoid hypothermia, including a hat, gloves, and face mask if venturing outside.

Use portable heaters safely and avoid using generators or grills indoors to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

