Forget Magic Mondays: The secret to long-term weight loss is simpler than you think

Dr. Susan Bowlin at Priority One Weight Loss in Flower Mound understands the temptations of stumbling across what promises to be the latest and greatest magic solution for weight loss. Perhaps it’s a shiny new diet, a must-try workout touting fast results, a 2 a.m. video on TikTok, or a miracle supplement, pill, or injectable that vows to change your life. Whatever the case, it’s human nature to crave solutions so perfect and transformative that you can start them on a Monday and fix everything overnight.

But here’s the catch: those quick solutions rarely last or are meant to prioritize your health. The restrictions often aren’t realistic. You’re suddenly skipping meals because your appetite has been curbed, and the pounds you hoped to lose seem more stubborn than ever.

Within weeks, your enthusiasm and the promises made begin to fade.

“I call these scenarios ‘Magic Monday.’ You talk to a friend, read an article, or see something on TV and think, ‘That must be it. I’m going to do that.’ The problem is that’s not healthy weight loss,” Dr. Bowlin said. “People come to see me and think their body is broken—that nothing works and that they can never achieve the results they want. What they learn is that the key to losing weight is less about a magic pill and more about smaller, daily actions that actually work.”

She added, “We help busy people find room in their lives for healthy habits and to lose weight. It’s a given that they come to me to lose weight, and I help them do that. But we work on helping them prioritize their health in ways that are simple and sustainable.”

Weight loss is top of mind for many individuals and families, especially after another holiday season and as they set healthy goals for 2025. With countless quick fixes vying for attention, experts like Dr. Bowlin are proving to be the real light at the end of the tunnel. She understands the judgment people face regarding weight management and the challenge of finding positive, safe, and effective healthcare. Dr. Bowlin brings 30 years of healthcare experience to her work, including the past decade in obesity medicine.

Her doctorate studies focused on redesigning weight loss programs to increase accessibility to care, integrate modern technology, and monitor medication responses to maximize results. No gimmicks or fads, simply a genuine commitment to assisting numerous patients in shedding thousands of pounds through personalized weight loss services. She has brought these principles to life at Priority One Weight Loss, offering a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to medical weight loss and behavioral modifications for lasting outcomes. Services include on-demand classes, a brick-and-mortar office, and a virtual component. Working with Priority One gives obesity care under one roof, focusing on nutrition, exercise, behavioral habits, surgery, and medication.

“I wanted to create a practice that included all these elements because there are often too many constraints in a large healthcare system,” Dr. Bowlin said. “People also need to have frequent touch points with a provider, but it can be difficult to leave work or squeeze those visits into a busy life. We all have seasons of life and different challenges to prioritize health. We want to help people navigate that. We do telehealth and virtual group coaching once a week, and it’s proven to be a great way to bust through barriers and keep the weight loss momentum going. I had one patient who was convinced she had cancer. After working together for a year, she lost 30 pounds, felt better, and had more energy. She even went back to school. It’s fun to see people make headway.”

Dr. Bowlin has always been passionate about helping people, although her path to prioritizing health through weight loss was not straightforward. A nurse practitioner for nearly 30 years, she is double board certified in family practice and acute care. Her expertise lies in cardiology, and she fully intended to pursue that passion forever. But 10 years ago, she was approached by a friend looking for a bariatric surgery nurse practitioner. Dr. Bowlin’s initial thought was to get the word out and refer someone to her, but the friend insisted on training Dr. Bowlin to fill that position. To make a long story short, she fell in love with the role.

“Our weight loss is ground zero for improved health. Many of the comorbidities we experience, such as heart disease, sleep apnea, diabetes, arthritis, etc., come from higher weight,” she said. “Cardiology was the end stage—I was simply moving to the preventative side of the same job. By helping people lose weight, I could help them avoid those comorbidities and live healthier lives.”

In the years since, Dr. Bowlin has become a leader in obesity education. She serves as a mentor and speaker at the local, state, and national levels and is involved heavily with the Dallas Obesity Society, Texas Nurse Practitioners, the Obesity Medicine Association, The Obesity Society, the American Association of Nurse Practitioners, and the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery. Her goal is to provide education, inspire change by advocating for policy reform, and propel obesity medicine forward so that patients can get the healthcare they deserve.

“I want to change up the narrative in a positive way,” Dr. Bowlin said. “More importantly, it’s important that people have that central place to get the support they need and navigate life as it changes. I want my practice to be that central place.”

To learn more about Dr. Bowlin and Priority One Weight Loss in Flower Mound, including scheduling a discovery call, please visit www.susanbowlindnp.com. She will also host an open house from 4 to 6 p.m. on Jan. 15 at her office, where attendees can learn all about the practice and receive a complimentary InBody body composition analysis. Additional events include the Thrive in 2025 program starting in January. This one-year comprehensive program will support weight loss and wellness. There’s also Turn Your 2025 Health Goals into Reality, a complimentary virtual webinar slated for 10 to 11 a.m. on Jan. 11. The link to register is www.susanbowlindnp.com/healthy-year-workshop.

