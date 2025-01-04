Local psychologist believes difficult roads lead to beautiful destinations

Dr. Diana Storey’s heart is focused on one thing: helping people feel better. Dr. Storey is a licensed psychologist and proud owner of Journeys Therapy Center in Bartonville. Whether it’s supporting a teenager grieving the loss of a parent, guiding a wife navigating through her husband’s dementia, or helping someone overwhelmed by an unrelenting tide of difficult emotions, she meets each client where they are, offering support on their journey to healing.

“Life’s challenges touch us all. Life is hard. Relationships are hard. Parenting is hard. Grief and loss are hard,” Dr. Storey said. The daily struggles we face can weigh heavily. When people carry those burdens, it’s important to have someone walk beside you to help you discover strength, healing, and renewed hope for the future. At its core, my purpose is simple. I want to help people feel better. The reality is that when individuals heal, it creates a ripple effect that radiates outward—strengthening families, enriching our community, and creating lasting, positive change. Every person who finds their way to wellness becomes a ripple for others that extends far beyond our therapy rooms.”

She added, “My clients are the true heroes of their own stories. Our role is simply to guide them in building courage and discovering their own resilience and wisdom. I am humbled by the strength of those who choose to embrace their healing journey. It takes courage to look within oneself and begin the work of transformation.”

The start of a new year is a natural time to embrace change and address the challenges holding you back—especially as we come off another holiday season. Being ready to start your journey is the first step. The next step is finding help. Yet, finding the right therapeutic support can be its own challenge. “The landscape of mental health care is shifting,” Dr. Storey said. “While we are seeing a welcome reduction in stigma and greater openness to seeking help, the growing demand for services often outpaces the availability in many communities.” This is due to several factors, including increased awareness around mental health, long waitlists for therapy, and complex challenges that conditions like trauma, anxiety, depression, and chronic health issues present.

Journeys Therapy Center in Bartonville prides itself on being a trusted local resource for individuals and families in Argyle, Northlake, Flower Mound, Highland Village, Denton, Lewisville, Roanoke, Fort Worth, Grapevine, Southlake, Justin, Ponder, Krum, Keller, North Richland Hills, Irving, and Dallas. To meet the growing needs of these communities, Dr. Storey has expanded her practice to maintain availability in-person and virtually.

At Journeys Therapy Center, the focus is on seeing and healing the whole person, not just making a diagnosis. Dr. Storey and her team of clinicians understand that psychology combines both art and science, and that true healing occurs within the safety of an accepting, unbiased therapeutic relationship.

“Every individual carries within them the capacity for healing,” Dr. Storey explains. “Our role as therapists is to support and unlock that healing so clients can navigate life stressors independently. We don’t always have the prescription or magic answer, but we give our clients a safe space and the relationship support they need to find the answers on their own. And building connections with our clients is something we do best.”

Dr. Storey’s understanding of therapeutic healing runs deeper than professional training alone. At 17, her entire world was turned upside down when she lost her father to a sudden stroke. This traumatic loss, followed by her own personal journey through grief, mirrors the experience of many of her clients who seek her help today. Having found healing, Dr. Storey became determined to obtain the education and training to offer the same healing presence that helped her rebuild her life.

In 2008, she obtained her undergraduate degree in psychology at The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., and then moved to North Texas to pursue her graduate degree in Clinical Psychology at Argosy University in Dallas.

She graduated with her doctorate in 2013 and began independent practice. Over the past decade, she has practiced in various clinical populations, settings, disorders, and treatment modalities while working with patients of all ages. Dr. Storey has seen clients in various clinical settings, including inpatient psychiatric, community agencies, private practice, and skilled nursing.

Over the next five years, Dr. Storey worked for the nation’s largest behavioral health provider in nursing and rehabilitation centers, MedOptions Inc. She traveled to skilled nursing centers, providing clinical assessment, psychotherapy, and psycho-education to clients, their families, and nursing staff. She also collaborated with occupational, speech, and physical therapy staff to assist patients with amputations, hip replacements, infections, and more.

Part of her role included assisting clients in long-term nursing care with adjusting to leaving their homes and belongings and accepting changes in their physical and cognitive abilities. Dr. Storey said these and other experiences have made her a better and more well-rounded clinician.

“Throughout my career, I’ve witnessed the full spectrum of mental health challenges—from debilitating anxiety to the heartbreaking loss of chronically ill and elderly patients,” Dr. Storey said. “Each experience has deepened my commitment to continuous learning and comprehensive care. Our vision is to serve as a trusted community resource, providing support through every stage of life.

“Above all, my priority is ensuring people find what they need, whether through our practice or through careful connection to other trusted providers. No one should have to navigate their mental health journey alone.”

To learn more about Dr. Storey and her team at Journeys Therapy Center, visit www.journeystherapycenter.com.

