Flower Mound CAC hosts free open house to kick off 2025

The Flower Mound Community Activity Center (CAC) invites residents and visitors to its annual open house on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1200 Gerault Road.

Guests can enjoy free admission to the CAC all day, participate in complimentary fitness classes at Studio 61, and enjoy snacks, drinks, and giveaways.

The CAC features a gymnasium, indoor and outdoor pools, an indoor track, fitness floor, game room, childcare area, and a variety of classes and programs for all ages. Membership options are available for residents and non-residents with no contracts or initiation fees.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.flowermound.gov/cac.