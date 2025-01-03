Friday, January 3, 2025
Flower Mound CAC hosts free open house to kick off 2025

Flower Mound's Community Activity Center. (Photo: Town of Flower Mound)

The Flower Mound Community Activity Center (CAC) invites residents and visitors to its annual open house on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1200 Gerault Road.

Guests can enjoy free admission to the CAC all day, participate in complimentary fitness classes at Studio 61, and enjoy snacks, drinks, and giveaways.

The CAC features a gymnasium, indoor and outdoor pools, an indoor track, fitness floor, game room, childcare area, and a variety of classes and programs for all ages. Membership options are available for residents and non-residents with no contracts or initiation fees.

For more information or to sign up, visit www.flowermound.gov/cac.

