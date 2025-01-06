Argyle names new community development director

The town announced on Monday the promotion of its principal planner, Harrison Wicks, MPA, to the position of community development director.

Wicks has been Argyle’s principal planner since July 2020, according to a town news release. He came to Argyle from Kent, Ohio, where he was the assistant to the city manager.

Wicks served under, and now succeeds, Nabila Nur, who held the position from March 2022 to October 2024, when she moved to the city of Garland. After Nur’s departure, Wicks assumed the community development director position on an interim basis. Three months later, the “interim” label has been removed.

“Harrison Wick’s dedication and hard work have significantly contributed to the well-being of our town,” said Mayor Rick Bradford. “We are excited to see him excel as Argyle’s community development director.”

Wicks’ new position was announced to Argyle Town Council in its last meeting, and all council members were supportive of the promotion, according to the town news release. In his new role, Wicks oversees a department that includes Planning, Permitting and Code Compliance. The position of principal planner will be open to applicants in the next few months.