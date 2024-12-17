Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Northlake Notes — December 2024

Northlake Mayor Brian Montini

I hope that you and your family enjoyed Thanksgiving and are coping with the rush of the holiday season. As we draw near to Christmas, please remember to take a moment, slow down and remember for the reason for the season. The lights, the shopping and gifts are all nice, but the gift of Jesus to this world is what we should focus on. I wish you all a Merry Christmas and a safe and Happy New Year.

Election season is over for the time being, and Denton County had incredible voter turnout. This is important because localities and counties that turn out in high percentages are noticed by the elected officials as active communities that should be paid attention to. I have been fortunate to have forged strong relationships with all of our recently elected leaders representing Northlake. This will enable us to get assistance with our legislative priorities to help with our town now and in the future.

Winter averaging started on Monday, November 18th. The Town of Northlake uses this practice to set your wastewater rate for the rest of the year. Under this practice, residential water use during the months of December, January, and February (typically the three lowest consumption months) is averaged to determine the maximum rate at which a residential account will be charged for wastewater for the upcoming year. Because there is no meter on a wastewater line, the only way for the Town to determine an account’s wastewater use is by the amount of water used that month. To help keep utility bills low, the Town averages water consumption over the winter when residential water consumption is lowest and outdoor water use is rare. This average is then used to determine the maximum amount the Town will charge a residential account for wastewater over the coming year. Winter averaging concludes on February 18, 2025. New residents who have not completed a full winter averaging period will not be charged for more than 8,000 gallons of wastewater use. Once a residential account has completed one full winter averaging period, a new rate will be assessed based upon the account’s average water use in the months of December, January, and February. Conserving water during this time can save your household money every month of the upcoming year. Turn off your sprinklers for the next few months!

Some have asked about the sound wall and large tower on the northern side of town near Harvest and The Ridge. BKV Energy is performing drilling and completion operations on three wells. Texas State Law prohibits the town from regulating operations of oil and gas beyond state law requirements. Therefore, Council approved these operations pursuant to state law. At that time, we requested things like reductions in light, glare, and noise, but they are under no state requirements to comply. Fortunately, these operations should be completed around the first of the year.

