Argyle’s third car wash to open next year

Fast Lane Car Wash will open in summer 2025, becoming the third car wash in the immediate Argyle area.

The new car wash will be built on the southeast corner of FM 407 and Avalon Boulevard, just east of I-35W, in Argyle’s Extra-Territorial Jurisdiction. The Town Council first approved it in fall 2022, but a new flood plain study prompted the developer to want to make it bigger and better. The bigger facility was approved in April 2023.

Construction of Fast Lane is expected to be complete in the summer of 2025, according to a construction project filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. It will join the car wash at the new Shell/Sonic on Hwy 377, opened in February 2022, and the WhiteWater Car Wash, which opened just south of the Shell in January 2023.