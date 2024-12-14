Gardening: Start a new holiday tradition with a living Christmas tree

By Mike James

Have you ever had a “Living Christmas Tree?”

As the holiday season approaches, for many, the search for the perfect Christmas tree begins. This year, why not consider a living Christmas tree? Growing in popularity, living Christmas trees offer a sustainable and eco-friendly option.

I still remember my first Christmas tree at Fort Knox, KY around a “Charlie Brown tree” with a modest dinner and a couple of dogs that got a treat as well. About 30 years later I had my second living tree. It was probably twice as big as the Charlie Brown tree, but by then we had decorations and lights.

For this writer, the motivations behind selecting those trees were focused on what would have the most positive effect on the environment surrounding my home as well as on local wildlife.

What is the significance of a “Living Tree?” In the beginning, it was mainly about the novelty and the excitement. However, we have come to understand the importance of sustainability. Living trees serve as a crucial foundation for our hopes of maintaining a healthy environment. Therefore, let’s focus specifically on trees that are native to North Texas.

The three trees I have planted in my Denton County home are all Texas natives and would look quite appealing adorned with string lights (subject to my HOA’s regulations). Each one provides a sustainable source of food and shelter for the insects and wildlife that we all rely upon.

When selecting a living tree, you should consider various factors: the space available in your home, how large it will grow in 10-20 years, and where it will be planted outside to ensure it has room to thrive. If you have a family member with allergies, be cautious with red cedar. Choosing a living tree can bring joy not only to you but also to the birds and bees that will benefit from it for many years.

Think Native. The Native Plant List for North Texas provides an excellent resource for native plants. Before you start the selection process, try to let go of the idea that a Christmas tree must be a traditional cone-shaped pine or evergreen. Here are some good choices: Yaupon Holly, Possum haw Holly, Texas Mountain Laurel (beautiful tree and it blossoms, but is toxic to animals and humans), and Eastern Red Cedar.

When selecting a living Christmas tree, remember to water it. For the health of the tree move it outside within a couple of weeks. Living trees often need a bit more space than cut ones, as they come with their root systems and pots.

Happy Gardening!