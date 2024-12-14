Saturday, December 14, 2024
GLAR celebrates achievements, installs 2025 leadership at annual luncheon

Eyad Salloum (center) at the Greater Lewisville Association of Realtors 2024 annual luncheon.

The Greater Lewisville Association of Realtors (GLAR) marked its annual Installation and Awards Luncheon on Thursday at Sparrow on Main in Old Town Lewisville, celebrating the accomplishments of its members and ushering in new leadership for 2025.

The 2025 GLAR Board of Directors includes:

Eyad Salloum – President

Brent Myers – President Elect

Kavita Gupta – Secretary/Treasurer

Justus Carlile – Past President

Board members: Pamela Shelton, Jack Mallouf, Nicole Van Zandt, Brian Fiorenza, Charlotte Wilcox, and Stephen Allcorn.

The luncheon also served as an opportunity to honor members for their contributions to the real estate industry and the community. The awards presented were:

Sue Weiscamp Meritorious Service Award: Donna Robichaux.

Affiliate of the Year: Chase Pierson.

Realtor of the Year: Jack Mallouf.

Lifetime Achievement Award: Brooke Hunt.

“We are incredibly proud to honor the achievements of these outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions to our community and industry,” said Eyad Salloum, GLAR President. “We look forward to another year of leadership, growth, and collaboration in 2025.”

For more information about GLAR, visit www.glar.com.

