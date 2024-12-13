Argyle football falls to South Oak Cliff in state semis

The season came to an end for Argyle on Friday night, as the Eagles fell to familiar foe South Oak Cliff by a score of 37-3 in the state semifinals at SMU’s Ford Stadium.

The teams last met in the 2022 state semifinal, where SOC prevailed 14-6.

South Oak Cliff jumped out to a 7-0 first quarter lead.

Early in the second, Anthony Ruvalcaba kicked a 26-yard field goal to cut Argyle’s deficit to 4 points.

The Golden Bears scored twice more before the end of the quarter and South Oak Cliff led 20-3 at the break.

SOC picked up where it left off in the third quarter, scoring 10 more unanswered points.

The Golden Bears scored again at the 8:10 mark of the fourth quarter.

On top of it’s stifling defense, South Oak Cliff forced two Argyle fumbles and a pick-six.

Argyle finished the season with a 13-2 overall record and 8-0 mark in district competition.