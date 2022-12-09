Friday, December 9, 2022
HomeSouthern Denton County Sports
Southern Denton County Sports

High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

John English
By John English
0
1

South Oak Cliff 14, Argyle 6

Argyle’s perfect season came to an end on Friday night, falling to South Oak Cliff in a foggy 5A state semifinals defensive showdown.

South Oak Cliff scored in the first quarter to make it 7-0 in favor of the Golden Bears.

Following a scoreless second period, the game was 7-0 at halftime in favor of SOC.

With 3:09 left in the third quarter, Carter Buxton kicked a 27-yard field goal to make it 7-3 South Oak Cliff.

Early in the fourth quarter, Buxton kicked a 24-yard field goal to pull the game to within 1 point.

South Oak Cliff answered with a touchdown of its own to make it 14-6 and held on for the win.

Argyle finished the season with a 14-1 overall record and 6-0 mark in district competition.

Check back on Saturday for the result of the Guyer Wildcats playoff game.

Previous articleArgyle increases homestead exemption for seniors, disabled residents
John English
John English

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.