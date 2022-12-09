High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

South Oak Cliff 14, Argyle 6
Argyle’s perfect season came to an end on Friday night, falling to South Oak Cliff in a foggy 5A state semifinals defensive showdown.
South Oak Cliff scored in the first quarter to make it 7-0 in favor of the Golden Bears.
Following a scoreless second period, the game was 7-0 at halftime in favor of SOC.
With 3:09 left in the third quarter, Carter Buxton kicked a 27-yard field goal to make it 7-3 South Oak Cliff.
Early in the fourth quarter, Buxton kicked a 24-yard field goal to pull the game to within 1 point.
South Oak Cliff answered with a touchdown of its own to make it 14-6 and held on for the win.
Argyle finished the season with a 14-1 overall record and 6-0 mark in district competition.
After scoring a field goal, the Eagles trail SOC 7-6 with 10:30 left in the fourth quarter. #txhsfb #txhsfbplayoffs #goeagles🦅 https://t.co/vpCXeWrSbG pic.twitter.com/BbJQ6pHmRq
— The Talon News (@TheTalonNews) December 10, 2022
Check back on Saturday for the result of the Guyer Wildcats playoff game.