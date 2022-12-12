Monday, December 12, 2022
Flower Mound police arrest suspect in church mail thefts, check forgeries

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Graciela Munoz-Paz, photo courtesy of Denton County Jail

The Flower Mound Police Department recently made an arrest in relation to several reported instances of mail theft and check forgeries at local churches.

From Nov. 2-10, FMPD received multiple reports of mail theft and check forgeries and identified Garciela Carolina Munoz-Paz, 30, of Houston, as a suspect, the department said in a news release over the weekend.

On Nov. 17, Munoz-Paz was seen at a Flower Mound church, and police conducted a traffic stop on her vehicle. She was found to be in possession of checks made out to area churches by different account holders, and her name was not on any of the accounts.

Munoz-Paz was arrested without incident and taken to Denton County Jail. She faces charges of mail theft, forgery of a governmental instrument and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information, according to FMPD. In a follow-up investigation, Munoz-Paz has been linked to more than 50 different mail thefts in North Texas.

Jail records show that Munoz-Paz has also been placed on an ICE hold.

The case has been forwarded to the U.S. postal inspectors for further investigation.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

