James Bobbitt passed away on December 12, 2024 after a year-long fight with esophageal cancer. James was born August 23, 1974 to Daniel and Glenda Bobbitt, and grew up in Springtown, Texas with his brother Daniel “Tommy” Bobbitt Jr.

James has always lived his life with a strong passion and love for his family, and that became coupled with a love for the fire service after seeing his stepdad, Bobby transported by EMS. Immediately after, James started his career in the fire service as a volunteer in Springtown, Texas where he received the “Rookie of the Year” award and continued to serve for 10 years as a firefighter before joining the Flower Mound Fire Department in 2007.

During his 17 years of service to the Flower Mound Fire Department, James was twice awarded the “Firefighter of the Year” award. He is forever known by his peers as being a master in the craft of firemanship. He was a mentor to any and all who had the privilege to work a shift with him or to train with him. He was always calm in the midst of chaos, he had advice and encouragement for anyone needing it, and if there was any job you needed done, Bobbitt could do it.

Esophageal cancer is not one of the 11 presumptive cancers for firefighters in the State of Texas. During James’ battle, he made it his mission to help lay the groundwork to have his cancer added to that presumptive list so no other firefighters would have to fight the same battle he fought. His brothers intend to see that mission through to the end.

James is survived by his loving family: mother Glenda, brother Tommy, wife Amy, daughter Addison and step-children CJ, Rachael, Hillary and Justin. James loved them all unconditionally.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at Flower Mound Family Funeral Home, 3550 Firewheel Dr., Flower Mound, TX 75028. The funeral will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at First Baptist Church Lewisville, 1251 Valley Ridge Blvd., Lewisville, TX 75077 at 10 a.m. Graveside Service will be at the Springtown Cemetery, 123 Main St., Springtown, TX 76082.