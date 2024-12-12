Thursday, December 12, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Hudspeth: Shop local this holiday season, support our Denton business community

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
1
Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth

As the holiday season approaches, you are inevitably searching for all types of gifts, celebrating traditions, and spending time with family and friends. This year, I encourage you to consider how your holiday shopping can make a significant difference right here in our community. By choosing to shop local, you not only find unique and meaningful gifts but also support our cherished small businesses that are the backbone of Denton’s economy.

Small businesses are more than just places to shop—they employ our neighbors, contribute to our local economy, and sponsor the events, programs, and organizations that make Denton a special place to live. Money spent at a local business stays in the community, helping fund public services like safety, parks, and infrastructure, and supporting the livelihoods of countless families. During November and December of 2023, the City benefited from an excess of $10 million dollars in sales tax revenue.

Denton is home to an incredible array of small businesses, from boutiques and specialty shops to family-owned restaurants and artisan markets. These businesses represent the entrepreneurial spirit of our community and bring creativity and diversity to our shopping options. Whether it’s handcrafted jewelry, one-of-a-kind artwork, unique home goods, or delicious locally-made treats, small businesses provide gifts that tell a story and reflect the heart of a city that is north of ordinary.

This holiday season, I encourage you to explore Denton’s vibrant shopping and festive markets. Stroll through our downtown area to discover the creativity of your neighbors. Attend one of our holiday fairs or visit Discover Denton’s online shopping guide at discoverdenton.com/blog/post/shop-local to find hidden treasures. Many small businesses also offer digital access and gift card options, making it easier than ever to support them while crossing items off your list.

The people behind these businesses—our local shop owners and their teams—work tirelessly to provide personalized service and unique experiences that big box stores and online retailers simply can’t replicate. By shopping small, you’re not only supporting their dreams but also strengthening our entire community.

Small businesses truly are a core part of Denton, and their success is our city’s success. This holiday season, let’s celebrate the spirit of giving by investing in our local businesses. Together, we can make this season brighter for everyone in our community.

Happy Holidays!

Previous article
Senior Talk DFW — December 2024
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.