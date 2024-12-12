Hudspeth: Shop local this holiday season, support our Denton business community

As the holiday season approaches, you are inevitably searching for all types of gifts, celebrating traditions, and spending time with family and friends. This year, I encourage you to consider how your holiday shopping can make a significant difference right here in our community. By choosing to shop local, you not only find unique and meaningful gifts but also support our cherished small businesses that are the backbone of Denton’s economy.

Small businesses are more than just places to shop—they employ our neighbors, contribute to our local economy, and sponsor the events, programs, and organizations that make Denton a special place to live. Money spent at a local business stays in the community, helping fund public services like safety, parks, and infrastructure, and supporting the livelihoods of countless families. During November and December of 2023, the City benefited from an excess of $10 million dollars in sales tax revenue.

Denton is home to an incredible array of small businesses, from boutiques and specialty shops to family-owned restaurants and artisan markets. These businesses represent the entrepreneurial spirit of our community and bring creativity and diversity to our shopping options. Whether it’s handcrafted jewelry, one-of-a-kind artwork, unique home goods, or delicious locally-made treats, small businesses provide gifts that tell a story and reflect the heart of a city that is north of ordinary.

This holiday season, I encourage you to explore Denton’s vibrant shopping and festive markets. Stroll through our downtown area to discover the creativity of your neighbors. Attend one of our holiday fairs or visit Discover Denton’s online shopping guide at discoverdenton.com/blog/post/shop-local to find hidden treasures. Many small businesses also offer digital access and gift card options, making it easier than ever to support them while crossing items off your list.

The people behind these businesses—our local shop owners and their teams—work tirelessly to provide personalized service and unique experiences that big box stores and online retailers simply can’t replicate. By shopping small, you’re not only supporting their dreams but also strengthening our entire community.

Small businesses truly are a core part of Denton, and their success is our city’s success. This holiday season, let’s celebrate the spirit of giving by investing in our local businesses. Together, we can make this season brighter for everyone in our community.

Happy Holidays!