Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our December 2024 print issue.

Beem Light Sauna is now open at 2540 Justin Rd. #191B, Highland Village.

See’s Candies temporary pop-up shop is now open until Dec. 31 at 4131 Deer Creek #N120 in The Shops at Highland Village.

Sakhuu Thai, serving authentic Thai dishes and a full bar, is now open at 2600 Lakeside Pkwy. #120, Flower Mound.

Cactus Canyon, a Tex-Mex restaurant, is now open at 600 FM 407, Argyle.

Toastique, a gourmet toast and juice bar, is now open at 4610 Long Prairie Rd. #130, Flower Mound.

Blazing Lotus, serving Vietnamese cuisine, is now open at 1913 Justin Rd. #101 Flower Mound.

Lululemon is now open at 4100 Deer Creek #105 in The Shops at Highland Village.

Flower Mound Montessori, a private school offering full-day and extended-day programs for children 6 weeks to 6 years, is now open at 1480 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

Landshark Car Wash is now open at 4550 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

Donatos Pizza will open on Dec. 17 at 1400 Long Prairie Rd. #160, Flower Mound.

Discover Strength, a fitness studio, is expected to open in late January at 2660 FM 407 E. #200, Bartonville.

Alma Mexicana, a family-owned Mexican restaurant at 2321 Cross Timbers Rd. #405, Flower Mound, closed its doors in late October.

