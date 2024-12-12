Thursday, December 12, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

Biz Buzz

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
1
Beem Light Sauna

Monthly roundup of openings, closings, and business updates in southern Denton County as published in our December 2024 print issue.

Beem Light Sauna is now open at 2540 Justin Rd. #191B, Highland Village.

See’s Candies temporary pop-up shop is now open until Dec. 31 at 4131 Deer Creek #N120 in The Shops at Highland Village.

Sakhuu Thai, serving authentic Thai dishes and a full bar, is now open at 2600 Lakeside Pkwy. #120, Flower Mound.

Cactus Canyon, a Tex-Mex restaurant, is now open at 600 FM 407, Argyle.

Toastique, a gourmet toast and juice bar, is now open at 4610 Long Prairie Rd. #130, Flower Mound.

Blazing Lotus, serving Vietnamese cuisine, is now open at 1913 Justin Rd. #101 Flower Mound.

Lululemon is now open at 4100 Deer Creek #105 in The Shops at Highland Village.

Flower Mound Montessori, a private school offering full-day and extended-day programs for children 6 weeks to 6 years, is now open at 1480 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

Landshark Car Wash is now open at 4550 Long Prairie Rd., Flower Mound.

Donatos Pizza will open on Dec. 17 at 1400 Long Prairie Rd. #160, Flower Mound.

Discover Strength, a fitness studio, is expected to open in late January at 2660 FM 407 E. #200, Bartonville.

Alma Mexicana, a family-owned Mexican restaurant at 2321 Cross Timbers Rd. #405, Flower Mound, closed its doors in late October.

 Did we miss anything? Let us know: 940-728-8284.

Previous article
Hudspeth: Shop local this holiday season, support our Denton business community
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.