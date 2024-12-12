Senior Talk DFW — December 2024

December serves as a meaningful time to reflect on the past, cherish loved ones, and prepare for renewal in the new year. Whichever holidays you celebrate this month, it can be a great time of celebrations or a sad time as we remember those who are no longer with us.

You may be visiting older adults who you have not seen in several months or since last year. A lot can change in that time! A checklist is a great reference when you are planning a visit with an older adult or have just come back from one. Click here to request your checklist: SeniorVisitGuide.com. What you observe may open conversations to uncover how you can best support them. It can also give non-confrontational opportunities for necessary talks. Stay in curiosity and ask open-ended questions such as “how can I make things easier for you?”

For us older adults, the holidays can be a great time to gift those near and dear to us. We can give those items that someone has said “Oh, I’d love to have that” or “I really like that.” Rather than wait until you move, gift it now. It also helps you to start the decluttering process. As you put away your holiday decorations think about paring them down each year and letting others enjoy them. Baby steps are easier than tackling it all at once. J

Did you know you can gift up to $18,000 per recipient without them having to declare it as income? What a great way to help a child or grandchild with life’s expenses or wealth building. Always consult with your CPA to confirm as the amounts and rules may change.

However you choose to spend your holidays remember that it’s ok to rest and refresh even amidst the flurry of activities. The best person to take care of you is YOU.

Come join our Holiday Senior Talk-Flower Mound, Dec. 12, 10-11:30 a.m. at NCTC, 1200 Parker Square. We’re playing Bingo and reviewing the highlights of what we’ve learned this year. RSVP at SeniorTalkDFW.com or call/text 469-616-0561.

On Dec. 10, 10-11:30 a.m. join us at The Seeden Club, 306 Hwy 377 Argyle. We’ll be talking about Protecting Generational Wealth. Who wouldn’t love to pay less in taxes while protecting your assets? RSVP at SeniorTalkDFW-Argyle.com.

You go love on your loved ones and let us handle the details.

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas to all! See you next year!

Edwena Potter, Senior Talk DFW, Keller Williams Realty, 469-616-0561

(Sponsored content)