Bartonville switches trash pickup service provider

The town of Bartonville will begin the new year with a new trash/recycling pickup service provider.

The Town Council recently approved switching from Waste Connections to Frontier Waste Solutions. Trash pickup day is moving from Monday to Thursday, according to a town news release.

Residents will need to set up a new account with Frontier Waste Solutions, which begins servicing Bartonville on Jan. 1. The company will start delivering new carts on Monday.

To set up your account, click here. For more information, visit the town’s website.