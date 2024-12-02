Crews are restocking Flower Mound ponds with trout

Get your fishing poles ready, because the town of Flower Mound is getting thousands of new rainbow trout restocked in its ponds.

On Monday, workers with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Rainbow Trout Stocking program will add 1,200 rainbow trout to the Rheudasil Park pond, 2401 Lake Forest Blvd., 1,000 rainbow trout to the Leonard and Helen Johns Community Park pond, 1850 Timber Creek Road, and 500 rainbow trout to the Heritage Park pond, 600 Spinks Road, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Most trout stocking occurs between the hours of 8 a.m. and 2 p.m., but exact times are unavailable.

Anglers 17 and older need a valid fishing license to fish in these ponds. You can keep what you catch from Flower Mound ponds, but the daily bag limit for trout is five per day per person. For more on license requirements and harvest regulations, click here.