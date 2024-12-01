Ralph Eugene Morriss passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on November 10, 2024, in Clifton, Texas. Ralph was born in what would become Flower Mound on February 18, 1935. He graduated from Lewisville High School in 1952.

Long before Marcus High School existed, the four-lane highway that passes his former homestead started life as a dirt road through the Morriss family’s peanut farm. His dad was good friends with Flower Mound’s first mayor, Bob Rheudasil, which proved instrumental in naming the street in honor of the Morriss family.

