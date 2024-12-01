Sunday, December 1, 2024
HomeObituaries
Obituaries

Ralph Eugene Morriss

CTG Staff
By CTG Staff
0
2
Ralph Morriss (Photo by Helen's Photography)

Ralph Eugene Morriss passed away peacefully at the age of 89 on November 10, 2024, in Clifton, Texas. Ralph was born in what would become Flower Mound on February 18, 1935. He graduated from Lewisville High School in 1952.

Long before Marcus High School existed, the four-lane highway that passes his former homestead started life as a dirt road through the Morriss family’s peanut farm. His dad was good friends with Flower Mound’s first mayor, Bob Rheudasil, which proved instrumental in naming the street in honor of the Morriss family.

Read more about Ralph Morriss from a 2015 interview here and a 2020 interview here.

Read Ralph Morriss’ Obituary here.

Previous article
Mild November hints at what’s to come in La Niña winter
CTG Staff
CTG Staff
The Cross Timbers Gazette News Department

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.