It’s time to decorate S.T.A.R.s (Sad Trees Along Road) in Flower Mound

Now that Thanksgiving has passed, it’s S.T.A.R. (Sad Tree Along Road) season, according to the town of Flower Mound.
During the annual Help a S.T.A.R. program, you can decorate trees along public roads in Flower Mound. If you’re participating this year, here are some guidelines from the town of Flower Mound:
- Choose a tree in a safe location and be cautious when crossing streets.
- If the tree is on private property, ask permission before you decorate.
- Follow all HOA rules and regulations.
- Use decorations that are not a danger to wildlife (no tinsel icicles) and make sure they are attached securely to the tree with zip ties, pipe cleaners, or wire.
- Clean up all your decorations by Jan. 4.
When you’re done decorating, take a picture and share it on social media with #HelpaSTAR.