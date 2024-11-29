Friday, November 29, 2024
Southern Denton County Voices

Parker: A time to celebrate the season

District 12 State Senator Tan Parker

By State Senator Tan Parker

As we enter this most joyous season, the twinkling of lights, the melody of carols, and the excitement in the eyes of children remind us of the wonder and beauty of Christmas. It is a time that calls us to pause, reflect, and celebrate the miracle of the birth of our Savior, bringing peace on earth and goodwill to all.

As President Reagan often reminded us, Christmas is a time to “open our hearts to one another, as God so wondrously opened His to us.” In that spirit, I encourage everyone to find ways to serve, whether by donating to those in need – especially children, volunteering to help many without, and by simply sharing a kind word with a neighbor.

This is a time of hope, peace, and cheer, and above all, a time for caring. Texans are known for their indomitable spirit of generosity and hospitality, and the holiday season inspires us to extend that kindness to those who need it most.

Across Senate District 12 and beyond, communities join together to brighten the holidays for so many others. Toy drives, food drives, and countless acts of service by incredible nonprofits – like the Children’s Advocacy Center for North Texas, the Salvation Army, Sadie’s Sleigh, Mission Moms, and local Santa Cops programs – remind us that the spirit of the holiday season is meant to be gifted to others

While it’s easy to get swept up in the stress of shopping lists, hectic schedules, and endless demands, let us always remember the reason for the season. This is a time to embrace joy, and share love; reflecting on the blessings we have been gifted and the taking the opportunity to light the way for others.

I am especially excited to join the Denton County First Responder Toy Drive on Thursday, December 5 at Sam Pack’s Five Star Ford of Lewisville, where Santa himself will make a special helicopter landing! I hope to see many of you there starting at 5 p.m., united in the spirit of Christmas.

May your hearts be full, your homes warm, and your holidays bright. Merry Christmas and blessings to you and your families!

