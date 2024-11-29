Eads: Why shopping small makes a big difference

Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, creating new jobs and providing many services to our communities.

Statistics show that 61% of new jobs created since 1995 are in the private sector and employ 45% of the workforce. These numbers are attributed to small businesses and reflect their importance. Local business owners may be our neighbors with friendly faces that we recognize.

These facts provide reasons to celebrate the 15th Annual Small Business Saturday, November 30.

As we move closer to the holiday season and focus on gift shopping for our friends, family, and others, I hope you take this opportunity to shop locally. Although Saturday, November 30, is the official shop small business day, I encourage you to think of and shop locally at our small businesses throughout this holiday season.

The dollars spent in Denton County help our local economy, and when you shop at a small business, you are helping to provide for their future and longevity as a local business. Being an entrepreneur is not for the faint of heart, but I have witnessed our small business owners’ tenacity and dedication to reach their dreams through hard work.

I hope you’ll stop by and make a purchase in the many great little shops across Denton County. I’m sure this action would be a great blessing to them.