Friday, November 29, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Voices
Southern Denton County Voices

Eads: Why shopping small makes a big difference

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
2
Denton County Judge Andy Eads

Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, creating new jobs and providing many services to our communities.

Statistics show that 61% of new jobs created since 1995 are in the private sector and employ 45% of the workforce. These numbers are attributed to small businesses and reflect their importance. Local business owners may be our neighbors with friendly faces that we recognize.

These facts provide reasons to celebrate the 15th Annual Small Business Saturday, November 30.

As we move closer to the holiday season and focus on gift shopping for our friends, family, and others, I hope you take this opportunity to shop locally. Although Saturday, November 30, is the official shop small business day, I encourage you to think of and shop locally at our small businesses throughout this holiday season.

The dollars spent in Denton County help our local economy, and when you shop at a small business, you are helping to provide for their future and longevity as a local business. Being an entrepreneur is not for the faint of heart, but I have witnessed our small business owners’ tenacity and dedication to reach their dreams through hard work.

I hope you’ll stop by and make a purchase in the many great little shops across Denton County. I’m sure this action would be a great blessing to them.

Previous article
Freeze Warning issued for Denton County
Next article
Parker: A time to celebrate the season
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.