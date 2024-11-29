Friday, November 29, 2024
High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

By John English
Argyle 52, Prosper Walnut Grove 35

A strong second quarter lifted the Eagles on Friday night, as they defeated Prosper Walnut Grove to continue their march through the playoffs.

Nathaniel Bruce drew first blood for the Eagles, scoring on a 6-yard run to give Argyle a 7-0 lead in the first.

Walnut Grove tied it up, before Maguire Gasperson hit Julian Caldwell on a 36-yard touchdown pass and Logan Rexroat scored on a 9-yard run to make it 21-7 Argyle.

The Wildcats scored again, and it was 21-14 at the end of one.

 

Argyle scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter, when Gasperson scored on a 3-yard keeper and Watson Bell scored on runs of 9 yards and 21 yards respectively to give the Eagles a 42-14 halftime lead.

Walnut Grove scored again early in the third before Anthony Ruvalcaba kicked a 39-yard field goal for Argyle to give the Eagles a 45-21 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

In the fourth, Argyle extended it’s lead when Gasperson hit Jaxon Greene for 19 yards to make it 52-21 Eagles.

The Wildcats answered with two touchdowns to bring the game to within 17 points, but it was too late to mount a comeback.

Argyle (12-1, 8-0) will play Lovejoy in the regional finals at a time and date to be determined.

Check back on Saturday for results from the Liberty Christian and Guyer games.

