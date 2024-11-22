Friday, November 22, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Business
Southern Denton County Business

UPS Store opens in south Denton

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
3
Joe DeGenova

A new UPS Store is now open in far south Denton following a successful soft launch on Tuesday.

Led by General Manager Joe DeGenova, the store aims to provide enhanced logistics and printing solutions tailored to the needs of local businesses and residents, prioritizing convenience, quality and community connection, according to a company news release.

“Our family has always been passionate about serving the community,” DeGenova said. “With this new UPS Store, we’re offering a trusted resource that simplifies shipping and printing for both individuals and businesses in Denton.”

The UPS Store offers a full suite of services designed to meet diverse customer needs. From secure packing and shipping options – covering both domestic and international destinations – to an array of professional printing services and mailbox rentals, the store aims to be a one-stop solution for the community.

“We understand how stressful logistics and shipping can be, and we’re here to make it seamless and stress-free for our customers,” DeGenova said. “Each service we provide reflects our commitment to quality and reliability.”

The new store is located in the Hickory Creek Plaza at 5017 Teasley Lane, Suite 145. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

Click here for more information.

Previous article
Flower Mound High School band ready for Macy’s Parade
Next article
Air conditioning tech manufacturer to open new facility in Denton
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.