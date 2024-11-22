UPS Store opens in south Denton

A new UPS Store is now open in far south Denton following a successful soft launch on Tuesday.

Led by General Manager Joe DeGenova, the store aims to provide enhanced logistics and printing solutions tailored to the needs of local businesses and residents, prioritizing convenience, quality and community connection, according to a company news release.

“Our family has always been passionate about serving the community,” DeGenova said. “With this new UPS Store, we’re offering a trusted resource that simplifies shipping and printing for both individuals and businesses in Denton.”

The UPS Store offers a full suite of services designed to meet diverse customer needs. From secure packing and shipping options – covering both domestic and international destinations – to an array of professional printing services and mailbox rentals, the store aims to be a one-stop solution for the community.

“We understand how stressful logistics and shipping can be, and we’re here to make it seamless and stress-free for our customers,” DeGenova said. “Each service we provide reflects our commitment to quality and reliability.”

The new store is located in the Hickory Creek Plaza at 5017 Teasley Lane, Suite 145. Its hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.

