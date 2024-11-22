Friday, November 22, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Pastor’s Place: Embracing Waiting

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
1
Gavin Papit, Lead Pastor, Tribes Church

Sunday morning was a familiar scene after church. As a pastor, and ADHD-plagued extrovert, I was talking with people in the lobby after service and one of my awesome kids was done waiting on me. He came up and interrupted the conversation with the all too familiar question, “Dad, are you done yet?”

It’s easy as a parent to get frustrated, which I do often, but it was a great reminder that waiting doesn’t come naturally. It’s a learned behavior, and one our society runs from possibly more than any other virtue. The old saying “patience is a virtue,” might be true, but it has become increasingly unpopular in our busy world.

No place is that more obvious than during the short season from Thanksgiving to Christmas. As our calendars fill up with Christmas parties, special events, to-do lists, and extra activities, our lives feel like a frenzied rush. Ironically, the way of Jesus has been marked by something very different during this season.

Advent (the four Sundays between Thanksgiving and Christmas) is traditionally a season where we embrace waiting as a spiritual rhythm. The term “advent” comes from Latin and simply means “Arrival.” It’s meant to be a season where we slow down, and enter into the mindset of Israel in the Old Testament as they awaited the arrival of the coming Messiah. On this side of Jesus’ birth, death, and resurrection, it’s a time for us to live with the same anticipation for his second coming. It’s an opportunity to carve out time from the busy schedule and wait on the Lord.

It’s a time to proclaim Psalm 130:5, “I wait for the Lord, my soul does wait, and in His word do I hope.”

Maybe this year instead of adding another party, you can take a day off for rest, for worship, and to embrace the great anticipation of the second coming of Christ. May we find hope in embracing the waiting.

The Pastor’s Place features columns written by a different area church leader each month. Call 940-728-8284 for more information.

Previous article
Stroup: Be sure and read the fine print!
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.