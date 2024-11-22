Friday, November 22, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Life
Southern Denton County Life

Stroup: Be sure and read the fine print!

C. Stroup
By C. Stroup
0
1
C. Stroup
C. Stroup

I can’t remember the last time I could read the fine print without some kind of aid; perhaps in my youth before my eyesight began to fade. But over the years I’ve come to realize that EVERYTHING has teeny tiny writing too small for my eyes.

The dosage instructions on a box of drugs is in a font size I totally begrudge. But it’s okay because surely the tightly folded insert within will have larger lettering that won’t be so thin (not).

There are all those Amazon boxes that hold the orders I placed at 2 in the morning when my sleep had escaped. With bated breath I open them up having forgotten, “Some assembly required. Just follow these twelve easy steps.” The first step I take is in search of the magnifying glass. The last time I used it was for another fine print task. Sure enough there it is shoved in a drawer all scratched and cloudy…what more could I ask? Never quite recalling just how to use it, I begin moving it in and out, up close to the print and back still in doubt. In sheer frustration and so, so tired of having to squint I throw up my hands still not being able to read the microscopic print.

“Ah Ha!” A light bulb turns on! (Not really and it wouldn’t have helped even if it truly had.) I recall having this well-lit gizmo, about 5 X 7 inches in size, stashed away should this occasion arise. As seen on TV it makes the claim to enlarge small letters so you can read them better. It’s equipped with a light that encircles the rim but much like my eyesight it has grown very dim.

And as age would have it this same malady has my husband’s sight not quite right. I have to laugh when he comes into the kitchen, the magnifier in hand. “Can you help me read the model number on the back of this ceiling fan?” Of course, we have learned the old iPhone trick…simply take a picture of it! Blow it up and not only letters but numbers as well come into focus, clear as a bell.

However, it isn’t just the minute print we are having an issue with. Even ‘Times New Roman,’ in a size 12, deals us a fit. This becomes a problem when it is found typed in black ink on a dark blue background! The publishers are so short sighted (pun intended) when printing this way no matter if the reader is young or turning gray. I take solace in this but it doesn’t help me see the words on the paper which is what I need. You’d think my new bifocals would be of some help. After all I could read the big E on the chart all by myself.

To have the eyes of a hawk sure would be nice.
I could read anything written without blinking twice.
My vision would be a picture-perfect fit!
Well I guess that’s one way you could look at it!

Previous article
Gardening: Perfect presents for plant lovers
C. Stroup
C. Stroup
Cindy Stroup is a Double Oak resident and has been contributing to The Cross Timbers Gazette for over 35 years. Read her column each month in The Cross Timbers Gazette newspaper.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.