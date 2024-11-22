Prevent holiday home plumbing disasters

By Dustin Neff – GM, Triple A AC, Heating & Plumbing

The holiday season is just around the corner, and if you’re like most homeowners, you’re busy preparing to welcome family and friends into your home. Amidst the decorating and meal planning, there’s one area that often gets overlooked—your home’s plumbing, specifically your drains.

With more people in your home, there’s going to be a lot more use of sinks, showers, and toilets. The last thing you want is a clogged sink or a backed-up toilet right in the middle of your holiday gathering. You can easily avoid this by scheduling a drain clearing service before the festivities begin.

A drain clear service will remove blockages like hair, food particles, and other debris that slow down or block your drains. This service helps restore your plumbing’s functionality and keeps water flowing smoothly.

Additionally, a camera inspection can be done to identify any hidden issues in your pipes, allowing you to fix small problems before they become big, costly repairs.

Tips for Keeping Your Drains in Top Shape:

1. Use drain screens in sinks, showers, and tubs to catch debris.

2. Avoid pouring grease down the drain.

3. Run hot water regularly to dissolve soap and grease build-up.

4. Only flush toilet paper and human waste.

5. Schedule regular professional drain cleanings.

Understanding the Difference:

Drain Clearing removes blockages to restore the water flow.

Drain Cleaning uses high-pressure water to thoroughly clean pipes, removing built-up sludge.

