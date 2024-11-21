Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Sept. 28 at 10:53 p.m., a resident of Foxmoor Drive reported that she received a notification that an Apple Air Tag was tracking her. She believed it was in her car, and officers helped her find it in the rear cargo area of the vehicle. The victim said she didn’t know of anyone who would have done it, but she said she leaves her car unlocked “all the time.”

On Sept. 30 at 8:39 p.m., a resident on Medina Drive reported that an unknown man walked into their open garage and stole a bicycle valued at $600. Detectives were able to identify the suspect and issued an arrest warrant, and he was nabbed in Lewisville about two weeks after the theft.

On Oct. 2 at 10:49 a.m., a TJ Maxx employee reported that a man had just stolen over $1,500 worth of clothes and shoes. The suspect abandoned the cart full of merchandise outside the door and ran, but police found him near Sola Salons and arrested him on suspicion of theft and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.