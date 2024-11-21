Thursday, November 21, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Highland Village Police Blotter

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
1

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Sept. 28 at 10:53 p.m., a resident of Foxmoor Drive reported that she received a notification that an Apple Air Tag was tracking her. She believed it was in her car, and officers helped her find it in the rear cargo area of the vehicle. The victim said she didn’t know of anyone who would have done it, but she said she leaves her car unlocked “all the time.”

On Sept. 30 at 8:39 p.m., a resident on Medina Drive reported that an unknown man walked into their open garage and stole a bicycle valued at $600. Detectives were able to identify the suspect and issued an arrest warrant, and he was nabbed in Lewisville about two weeks after the theft.

On Oct. 2 at 10:49 a.m., a TJ Maxx employee reported that a man had just stolen over $1,500 worth of clothes and shoes. The suspect abandoned the cart full of merchandise outside the door and ran, but police found him near Sola Salons and arrested him on suspicion of theft and unlawful use of a criminal instrument.

Previous article
Flower Mound Police Blotter
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.