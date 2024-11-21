Thursday, November 21, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Schools
Southern Denton County Schools

Argyle ISD seeking feedback for proposed middle and high school attendance zones

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
3
Photo courtesy of Argyle ISD

Argyle ISD is asking for the community’s feedback about the new proposed attendance zones for when it doubles the existing number of middle and high schools.

In alignment with its Strategic Growth and Facilities Plan, the district will transition to two middle schools in the 2026-2027 school year and two high schools in 2027-2028.

“To support this transition, new attendance zones must be established, providing our district and families with sufficient time for planning and implementation,” the district said in a statement.

During a Board of Trustees meeting earlier this week, the board reviewed and discussed newly proposed zoning recommendations for the middle and high schools, which would put all students living east of Hwy 377, as well as some parts of northern Argyle between Hwy 377 and I-35W, in the Hwy 377 middle and high school zones. The rest of the district, all west of Hwy 377, would go to the new middle school on FM 407 and high school in Canyon Falls.

“In our fast-growing district, attendance boundaries are reviewed and revised periodically to accommodate growth and new facilities,” the district said. “Argyle ISD works closely with Zonda Demographics to analyze current and future enrollment projections.”

The proposed boundaries were developed using the following guiding parameters:

  • Maximize school capacities based on demographic projections before rezoning or adding facilities.
  • Consider established neighborhoods and planned developments.
  • Factor in major infrastructure, such as railroad tracks, highways, and traffic patterns.
  • Account for future road construction, including the Highway 377 Expansion.
  • Evaluate proximity to facilities and transportation routes.
  • Assess where neighborhoods connect to major roadways.

The district invited all parents with students from PreK to 12th grade to review the proposed attendance zones and provide feedback using this form. The form is optional and will be open through Dec. 2.

The Board of Trustees will consider taking action on the proposed attendance zones during its next regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 16, 2024.

Previous article
Highland Village Police Blotter
Next article
DCTA sets new ridership record
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.