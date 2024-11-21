Argyle ISD seeking feedback for proposed middle and high school attendance zones

Argyle ISD is asking for the community’s feedback about the new proposed attendance zones for when it doubles the existing number of middle and high schools.

In alignment with its Strategic Growth and Facilities Plan, the district will transition to two middle schools in the 2026-2027 school year and two high schools in 2027-2028.

“To support this transition, new attendance zones must be established, providing our district and families with sufficient time for planning and implementation,” the district said in a statement.

During a Board of Trustees meeting earlier this week, the board reviewed and discussed newly proposed zoning recommendations for the middle and high schools, which would put all students living east of Hwy 377, as well as some parts of northern Argyle between Hwy 377 and I-35W, in the Hwy 377 middle and high school zones. The rest of the district, all west of Hwy 377, would go to the new middle school on FM 407 and high school in Canyon Falls.

“In our fast-growing district, attendance boundaries are reviewed and revised periodically to accommodate growth and new facilities,” the district said. “Argyle ISD works closely with Zonda Demographics to analyze current and future enrollment projections.”

The proposed boundaries were developed using the following guiding parameters:

Maximize school capacities based on demographic projections before rezoning or adding facilities.

Consider established neighborhoods and planned developments.

Factor in major infrastructure, such as railroad tracks, highways, and traffic patterns.

Account for future road construction, including the Highway 377 Expansion.

Evaluate proximity to facilities and transportation routes.

Assess where neighborhoods connect to major roadways.

The district invited all parents with students from PreK to 12th grade to review the proposed attendance zones and provide feedback using this form. The form is optional and will be open through Dec. 2.

The Board of Trustees will consider taking action on the proposed attendance zones during its next regularly scheduled meeting on Dec. 16, 2024.