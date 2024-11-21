Thursday, November 21, 2024
DCTA sets new ridership record

Paul Cristina, CEO, Denton County Transportation Authority

The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) has reported a total ridership figure of 3.19 million trips across all modes throughout its member cities of Denton, Highland Village, and Lewisville during the 2024 Fiscal Year. This achievement breaks the previous all-time record for the agency of 3.14 million trips. It also reflects a 9% increase in ridership over the previous year, and a nearly tripling of ridership in the last three years.

The significant growth in ridership is attributed to the launch of GoZone in September 2021, the agency’s microtransit service, as well as aggressive growth in the fixed route bus service following data-driven investment in the most productive bus routes on the system.

In addition, the A-train has seen double-digit ridership growth in each of the last three years, emerging as one of the top-performing commuter rail services in the country with regard to ridership growth.

“The DCTA success story is a testament to the power of our stakeholders’ collective vision, innovative spirit, and willingness to challenge the status quo to drive results. Our ability to use data to make targeted, effective investments in service is now being proven and we expect continued excellent results in the years to come,” said T.J. Gilmore, Chairman of the DCTA Board of Directors and Mayor of Lewisville.

These results indicate DCTA’s effectiveness in delivering value to the communities it serves and its viability as a key component of mobility in Denton County, one of the fastest growing counties in the country. DCTA’s plans for the next year include a focus on its A-train enhancement initiative to increase speeds and extend the train to Downtown Carrollton, enabling connectivity to the future Dallas Area Rapid Transit Silver Line that will serve DFW Airport.

