Flower Mound Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Flower Mound Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Aug. 5 at 7 a.m., a tractor-trailer full of merchandise – valued over $150,000 – was reported stolen from the 600 block of Enterprise Drive. Dallas police used the truck’s GPS trackers to recover the stolen truck later that day.

On Aug. 5 at 11:26 p.m., a man reported that an unknown male subject stole his rental vehicle from a home in the 5400 block of Barry Boulevard. Soon after, an officer found the stolen vehicle and tried to pull the driver over, but he fled. The vehicle was later found wrecked and unoccupied, but the suspect could not be located.

On Aug. 8 at 8:11 p.m., two men and one woman stole nearly $4,000 worth of clothing from Kohl’s. Police located the suspect vehicle, and one of the suspects admitted they all went into the store intending to steal clothes. They were arrested on suspicion of engaging in organized criminal activity.

A 69-year-old woman and her 72-year-old husband were scammed out of $34,700 after receiving fake messages about hacked bank accounts. On Aug. 15, the woman saw a popup on her iPad directing her to call “Apple Support,” leading her to unknowingly install spyware and later withdraw $17,400 to deposit into a Bitcoin account. The next day, a scammer posing as a bank employee contacted her husband, instructing him to withdraw $17,300 to place in a Bitcoin account.