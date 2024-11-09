Harvest Happenings — November 2024

Did you know that November is National Gratitude Month? I love this time of year—the weather, football, warm drinks and pumpkin pie. It’s also a great reminder to give thanks and celebrate all of the things in life. I feel like that is especially true this year. It’s an election year which brings out controversy, disagreements, negativity and flat out fights…especially on social media.

It’s also a month where we celebrate Thanksgiving. That means time with family. For some, that is a great thing and for others it can be stressful. There is always that one uncle who wants to talk religion or politics and his way is always right. Haha! When you find yourself overwhelmed by family gatherings, social media, or just overwhelmed with life, focus on gratitude. Gratitude leads to positivity. Several years ago, I read a book called “One Thousand Gifts” by Ann Voskamp. It’s the story of one woman’s journey from bitterness to joy and the key role of thankfulness. It inspired me to start a thankful journal. Each day, I write a few things that I am thankful for. It doesn’t have to be profound; it could be as simple as being thankful for a job or the sunshine. During October, I have a thankful pumpkin in my office and I write on it each morning. The goal is to focus on gratitude. I found that doing this changes my mood. Gratitude is a powerful thing. My mom used to tell me this quote by Alice Morse Earle, “Not every day is a good day, but there is good in every day.” In fact, she had it written on a sticky note on our fridge. It was a great reminder to see that each day. So, I encourage you to start a thankful journal and write something you are thankful for each day. Do it for a week and see how it changes your mood, relationships and outlook.

I asked our residents what they are thankful for and was surprised to see the response. It was so fun reading through all of the comments. I thought I would share a few with you.

“I am so thankful for our street! I can’t say enough about the wonderful bond the families on our street have formed over the last few years. We laugh together, support each other, pray for each other, lift each other up when needed. We have fun gatherings such as back to school swim parties, Christmas cookie contests, glow in the dark Easter egg hunts, surprise boo baskets, last minute driveway hangs… I’ve never loved where we’ve lived more. It takes intentionality to get to know your neighbors and connect… very thankful for every family on our street. We are so blessed.” – Julie B

“I am grateful to be living here in Harvest. This community was affordable enough for my husband and I to buy a lovely home, and as a bonus, it was equally affordable for each of my two daughters to purchase homes in the community. We have our own little “family compound,” and love that they live within walking distance. We have been blessed with two grandchildren in the past two years, and gather together for family meals several times each week. We love all the kids activities!” – Tara C

“We are both retired and adore our street and all the gatherings. We love all of the neighbors we’ve met and we also love being involved in “life” here. Our desire wasn’t a 50+ community but a place with families and kids. They bring us such joy every time we attend an HOA event. Life is definitely better together!” – Donna N

“I am thankful for our Harvest community. I’ve never lived in a neighborhood that I had so many friends and felt so safe. My daughter was in the hospital and many neighbors brought us food and asked how they could help in any way. I had a birthday for my son a few days ago and a whole group showed up. And of course my favorite part is the weekly events! My kids are living their best lives and Harvest is a big part of it.” – Brittany T

“I asked our girls… they are grateful for the friends they have made in the neighborhood, their school Lance Thompson Elementary School, the parks and pools close to our house they can play at with friends, and all the pretty trees and flowers they get to see on family walks with our dogs. I’m grateful we live in a community we get to raise our kids in that feels safe, welcoming and has lots of activities that are family friendly and fun.” – Stephanie M