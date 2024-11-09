Saturday, November 9, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick names school vouchers as his top legislative priority

Contributing Writer
By Contributing Writer
0
2
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

By James Barragán, The Texas Tribune

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Friday declared school voucher legislation his number one issue for the legislative session beginning in January and called on Gov. Greg Abbott to declare it an emergency item.

“School choice is my top policy priority,” Patrick said in a statement. “Thirty-two states, both Republican and Democrat, have enacted some form of school choice legislation. There is absolutely no reason why Texas children and parents should be left behind.”

Patrick, who presides over the Texas Senate and exerts considerable influence over the legislative process, has reserved Senate Bill 2 for the yet-to-be-authored proposal, emphasizing the importance he’s placing on the measure. Senate Bill 1, he said, will be the state budget, the only bill the Legislature is legally required to pass every session.

“Texans across the political spectrum agree that parents must have options to choose the school that best fits the needs of their child to ensure their success,” Patrick added. “Voters have spoken clearly during the primary and general elections; the time for school choice in Texas is long overdue.”

School choice is a term frequently used to describe school vouchers, programs that use taxpayer money to help pay for students’ private schooling. During last year’s session, supporters pushed for a voucher-like program called education savings accounts, which would give public funds directly to families who opt out of the state’s public education system so they can pay for private school tuition and other education-related expenses.

Patrick called on Abbott to declare school vouchers an emergency item to allow lawmakers to get a head start on pushing the bill through the Legislature. By law, the Legislature cannot pass any bills within the first 60 days of the session unless the governor has deemed them emergency items.

“If Gov. Abbott names school choice an emergency item, the Senate will take up and pass school choice in the early weeks of session, instead of having to wait 60 days until March,” Patrick said.

Abbott has made school vouchers his top priority in the last two years and went to war with fellow Republicans in the House who joined Democrats to block school voucher legislation last session. He successfully ousted many of them and replaced them with Republicans who support the idea of using public funds to pay for education at private schools. Abbott now believes he has 79 “hardcore school choice proponents,” more than the simple majority required to pass a bill in the 150-member chamber.

Patrick also had pointed words for the Texas House, which has repeatedly blocked school voucher bills in the last decade. Those efforts often have been spearheaded by Democrats, who largely oppose the use of public funds to pay for private school educations, and rural Republicans, who say the diversion of funds would harm their public schools, which are some of their districts’ top employers.

“Since 2015, the Senate has passed school choice five times,” Patrick wrote. “It died in a Republican-controlled House each time. That is unacceptable and inexcusable.”

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2024/11/08/dan-patrick-texas-senate-school-choice-vouchers/.

Previous article
Harvest Happenings — November 2024
Contributing Writer
Contributing Writer

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.