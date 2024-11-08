High School Football Scoreboard

Guyer 41, Denton Braswell 20

The Guyer Wildcats are playoff bound after wrapping up the regular season with a 41-20 victory over Denton Braswell on Thursday night.

DJ Black scored on a 1-yard run to make it 7-0 Wildcats early in the first quarter, but Braswell tied it up a minute later.

Ford Stinson then kicked a 39-yard field goal, and Guyer led 10-7 after one.

Less than two minutes into the second quarter, Kevin Sperry scored on a 5-yard keeper to make it 17-7 Guyer.

The defense stepped up when Jace Johnson had a 68-yard interception return for a touchdown.

With 1:40 left in the second quarter, Black scored on another 1-yard run to make it 31-7 Guyer headed into the break.

Stinson tacked on a 29-yard field goal early in the third before Braswell answered with a touchdown, and the score was 34-14 with 1:31 to play in the third quarter.

Guyer came back and answered when Kaedyn Cobbs rushed for 13 yards to give the Wildcats a 41-14 lead.

Guyer (7-3, 5-2) will open the playoffs next week at a time, location and opponent to be determined.

Coppell 47, Marcus 28

The Marauders struggled against Coppell on Thursday night, falling to the undefeated Cowboys by a score of 47-28

The Cowboys jumped out to a 10-0 lead early on before Colton Nussmeier connected with Rhett Garza on a 75-yard touchdown pass.

Coppell scored 14 unanswered points to make it 24-7 heading into halftime.

The Cowboys scored first after the break to take a 31-7 lead before Isaiah Keliikipi scored on an 11-yard run for Marcus.

Coppell scored again with 1:28 to play in the third quarter, and the score was 37-14 Coppell.

The Cowboys scored 10 unanswered points before Nussmeier hit Charlie Bergeson on a 40-yard touchdown pass to make the score 47-21 with 8:37 to play.

Marcus continued to rally in the fourth quarter when Mason Jones scored on a 6-yard run to make it 47-28 Coppell, but could not complete the comeback.

An especially touching moment in the game came when special needs student Eiler Buck picked up a first down for the Marauders to the uproarious applause of both sides of the stadium and ovations from both teams.

Marcus finishes the season with a 6-4 overall record and 3-4 mark in district competition.

