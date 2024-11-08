Highland Village City Update — November 2024

As we begin the season of thankfulness and giving, I am once again amazed at our community’s thoughtful and giving nature. Last month The City and the police department held the TXFallenPD Tribute Event to honor Texas peace officers and remember those who died in the line of duty in 2023. I want to thank everyone who participated to make this event a success as either a sponsor, vendor, participant in the 5K or bike race or attended the event. We are still tallying the numbers, but it does look like we will meet the goal of providing the Fallen Officer Fund $40,000 this year. Our police department began this event in 2008 and it has grown to a citywide event with every department participating. The highlight of the event this year was the fireworks show – you will remember we had to cancel Celebrate Highland Village due to high lake levels and we were able to reschedule that fireworks show to this event. The fireworks will continue to be part of the Celebrate Highland Village event each year.

The Lewisville Independent School District is reviewing findings from a Community Efficiency Committee formed to help the district plan for the future. The district is facing ongoing budget challenges resulting from lower student enrollment and no movement from the legislature to increase public school funding formulas for inflation. The Committee presented ways to increase facility efficiency across the district, which includes recommended campuses for retirement and boundary adjustments. One of the five schools on the retirement list is Highland Village Elementary. Like many of you, I am concerned about the closure of Highland Village Elementary. This school is a cornerstone of our community and the original elementary school that many of our residents, their children, and grandchildren have attended. It is the only elementary school on the east side of our city, making it a unique and vital part of Highland Village. It is a place where students walk and bike together and where parents and neighbors actively engage and support school events. Under Ms. Mitchell’s leadership, Highland Village Elementary has earned a reputation for fostering strong parental and community involvement. The closure of this school will have lasting impacts on Highland Village. I have shared my concerns with the LISD Board and I will continue to be involved with this process. The School Board understands these decisions are difficult and will affect the whole district. The Board is being very transparent and is moving into the community listening phase of this process. I encourage you to visit their website, lisd.net/cec, to learn about the process and become involved in the upcoming community meetings.

Speaking of listening, earlier this year the City asked you to participate in a resident satisfaction survey to help us understand your perceptions of life in Highland Village and your satisfaction level with the services provided by the City. Overall, we learned our residents have very high expectations and, generally, staff is meeting those expectations.

We also asked you to share where you feel we are not meeting your expectations and where you would like to see improvements or changes. Those comments have been reviewed and we are now sharing the most frequently mentioned items and what City staff is doing in response. To give a good picture, we are sharing the information by department with Parks and Recreation first. You requested more basketball courts in the City, especially since we removed the courts at Victoria Park. Victoria Park is in the Oncor easement and under their power lines. We learned Oncor does not allow basketball courts under the power lines so we removed them. New basketball courts will be built on the northeast side of Unity Park near the City water tower. These will include a lined outdoor court with four goals and lighting. Funding was provided in the 2022 Bonds with construction anticipated to begin and complete in 2025. You also asked why the Bradford Pear trees were removed at Unity Park along Briarhill Boulevard. These trees were dying because of Winter Storm Uri and were removed for the safety of those using the trail and the park. The City and the Friends of Highland Village Parks Foundation are sharing the cost of replanting native trees in the area. On November 9, with the help of volunteers from the Foundation and the community, we will be planting a mixture of Cedar Elm and Chinkapen Oak trees. We invite the community to join us and help with this reforestation project. You requested programming or activities for the teens in our community. We are currently creating a teen focus group and conducting surveys in the places they frequent to understand what type of activity or program they would like, particularly outdoor activities in our parks. Several of you asked us to make better use of Copperas Branch Park. The City engaged with the community in 2018 to create a master plan for the park. The development of the master plan will be a large capital project and will require bond funds. The City has targeted FY 2027/28 to issue the bonds. The first phase of the development will include a deep-water boat launch and improvements to the restroom facilities and the grand lawn area. If you would like to learn more or participate in the tree planting or the teen focus groups, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at [email protected] or call 972-317-7430.

You will want to mark your calendar for our holiday events. Our Village Glows is scheduled for November 23 and will take place in the newly-renovated northern courtyard at The Shops at Highland Village. This event, organized by the Highland Village Women’s Club, the City of Highland Village and The Shops, is a holiday tradition and features the lighting of a new Christmas tree and light show. The celebration also includes activities for the entire family including musical entertainment, horse-drawn carriage rides, face painting, cookie decorating, ornament making and Santa’s arrival.

Our Parks Department is hosting Wine Down with the Grinch on Friday, Dec. 13. This event is for adults aged 21 and up and is a perfect date night opportunity for couples during this holiday season. Attendees will experience live music, adult beverages, hors d’oeuvres, and a special guest appearance from the Grinch. Space is limited for this event so you will want to sign up early at hvparks.com.

Then on Saturday, Dec. 14 come to Doubletree Ranch Park for Christmas at the Ranch. Bring the whole family for Santa’s workshop for children, a special visit from Santa and his reindeer, snow hills and much more. You will want to visit Doubletree Ranch Park throughout the holiday season, as it becomes a winter wonderland with Christmas lights and various lawn ornaments. It is also a great place to snap that holiday photo for your family Christmas card.

Our local business owners are gearing up for the holiday season. This is the busiest time for our retailers and restaurants and it is the perfect time for you to see what we have to offer in Highland Village. I hope you will make your plans to experience Highland Village as you prepare for holiday gatherings and gift giving. Keeping our sales tax dollars at home not only benefits the business owners who have chosen to set up shop in Highland Village, it also benefits our local economy.

We always receive questions about trash pickup during the holidays. As a reminder, Republic Services will not run trash pickup on Thanksgiving Day so Thursday’s route will move to Friday and Friday’s route will move to Saturday.

I am grateful for all of you and the wonderful city we call home. I hope to see you around!