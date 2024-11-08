Friday, November 8, 2024
HomeSouthern Denton County Sports
Southern Denton County Sports

Southern Denton County boys basketball teams ready to hoop it up

John English
By John English
0
3
Back row: Ryder Smithers (Argyle), Luke Manack (Coram Deo). Front row: Jayden Ramnanan (Marcus), Silas Rodriguez (Guyer), Caleb Massey (Flower Mound). (Photo by Lynn Seeden/Seeden Photography)

As Friday nights on the gridiron give way to weekend tournaments on the court, the boys basketball teams of southern Denton County are preparing for another successful season on the hardwood.

The 2023-24 campaign saw three local teams earn trips to the postseason and expectations are high again this year.

Argyle finished 28-8 overall last season, with a 9-5 mark in district competition.

The Eagles finished third in District 7-5A and defeated Mansfield Timberview by a score of 58-51 in the bi-district round before losing to Brewer at area.

Coach Russell Perkins said the return of Kash Polk (6’9″ senior) will give the Eagles a boost, but added that team chemistry is an area his players will need to focus.

 

“Polk is coming off of a major knee injury that ended his season in December,” Perkins said. “If we can get and stay healthy, we have lots of experience and depth. We have 10 seniors, but we also have a good mixture of underclassmen ready to step into positive roles.

“It will take us a while to develop our cohesiveness because of our lack of court time together this summer and fall due to injuries and unforeseen circumstances.”

Other players to watch this season for the Eagles include Francis Chukwudebelu, Gerald Burris-Llamas, Ryder Smithers, Jonathan Lungeni, Karan Mattu, Tayson Stosich, Anderson Payne and Conrad Filler.

Polk, Burris-Llamas, Smithers, Lungeni and Mattu are all returning starters from last year’s team.

“Our experience should help us tremendously, but we are in a very, very tough district that will mean very competitive games every night,” Perkins said. “We have tried to plan a very difficult non-district schedule to prepare us for our tough district competition. If we can get some court time together, we have a chance to be competitive in our district.”

Up 377 at Liberty Christian, the Warriors are looking to rebound from a disappointing 2023-24 campaign where they finished 10-23 overall with a 1-7 mark in district.

Coach Preston Nadolski said he is optimistic about what the 2024-25 season holds in store.

“We are returning six varsity players, so we’re looking for a big improvement from last season,” Nadolski said. “We moved up to TAPPS 6A from 5A so competition will be improved as well.”

Players to watch for the Warriors this season include the three returning starters Max Hinds, Easton Hupp and Brandon Lohmann.

Nadolski said he believes his team will have something to play for come February.

“We will be competing for a playoff spot, with three spots available, with the experience of our team and talent we have coming back,” Nadolski said.

Moving up to Denton ISD, Guyer is coming off a third-place finish in district and a trip to the playoffs in 2023-24.

The Wildcats went 25-10 overall last season with a 10-4 record in 5-6A competition.

Coach Grant Long said he will have a deep bench this coming season and is anxious to see what his team can do.

“With eight seniors, lots of depth, and a ton of experience, this is going to be an exciting year for the Wildcats,” Long said. “We have 10 returning varsity players off of a team that won 25 games last year, losing in the playoffs in overtime. With a preseason ranking at 20, the Wildcats will be competing against some of the best teams in the state and sometimes nation.”

The Wildcats return Jordan Lowery, Silas Rodriguez, Tyler Copes, Mason White, DJ Neal, Saivaughn Coleman, Joubran Bebe, DJ Majors, Noah Elam, Mason Geddes, and Brycen Nguyen, most of which have varsity experience from last year, as well as three returning starters.

Long said because of the volume of returning talent, expectations are high coming into the season.

“With this team, we expect to be competing for the district championship and make a deep run in the playoffs towards a state championship. We have a great combination of size and athleticism, with multiple future college players. There is a great chemistry with this team and a caring for each other.”

Over in Flower Mound, the Marcus boys finished 24-8 overall last season and played in the bi-district round of the playoffs.

The Marauders return three starters in Jayden Ramnanan, Luke Susko, and Nixxon Warren and coach Matthew Wright said his team is looking to pick up where it left off.

“The boys have been working really hard and we’ve had a good offseason,” Wright said. “These are all team-first guys who play hard and play together. We’re excited for the season to get here and thankful for the opportunity to represent our community.”

Another player to keep an eye on for the Marauders this season is senior guard Devan Robinson.

Marcus finished third in district last season with a record of 9-5 and Wright said he believes Marcus will compete for a playoff spot.

“We return four very important players from last year’s team who played a lot of minutes,” Wright said. “Some younger guys must step up and fill the holes left from last year’s seniors.”

For the Flower Mound boys basketball team, 2023-24 was a rough year, but with new head coach Justin Kauffman and a solid core of returning talent, the Jaguars are hoping to turn things around this season.

“We have had a tremendous summer and fall and look to continue that into the season,” Kauffman said. “I’m extremely proud of how hard the guys have worked and look forward to a successful season.”

Players to watch for the Jags include Caleb Massey, Brandon Stauty and Jackson Meche.

Kauffman said the recipe for success this season has two main ingredients.

“It will start with the defensive end along with being tough and physical,” Kauffman said. “If we can consistently do that night after night, we have a shot.”

For Coram Deo Academy, the Lions are looking to bounce back from a 10-19 season in 2023-24 in which the team finished sixth in district.

Coach Jamil Bailey said that based on what he has seen so far from his team, he is optimistic.

“As a team, we are developing our fundamental foundation in all aspects of the game of basketball,” Bailey said. “Our upperclassmen are taking the reigns and leading our team with accountability and constructive criticism. We are building great practice habits and approaching every day as one to get better.”

Players to watch for Coram Deo this season include Luke Manack, Isaiah Langat, Nathan Park, Malachi McDowell and Myles Allen.

Manack and Park are both returning starters.

Bailey said to make the postseason in 2024-25, it will take a couple of things.

“We will compete for a playoff spot by competing in every situation we are faced with,” Bailey said. “Our team will be prepared to battle physically, mentally, spiritually and emotionally to win. We believe that we will make the best out of any circumstance we find ourselves in and apply our ‘MAGIS’ mentality not just to basketball but in our way of life.”

Over in Justin, Northwest finished 11-23 overall last season and coach Xzavier Gaines said that preparations for this season have revealed a bit of a mixed bag.

“We’re a very young and inexperienced team and we are steadily improving,” Gaines said.

The Texans should be led by Carter Berczik, Jay Harrington, Sabir Shema and Ivan Gutierrez this season, and Gaines said the objective at the moment is to progress.

“Our goal is just getting better every day and to compete each game,” Gaines said.

Previous article
Denton man who held teen against her will indicted on human trafficking offenses
John English
John English

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.