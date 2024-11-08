Friday, November 8, 2024
Denton man who held teen against her will indicted on human trafficking offenses

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
Jordan Hagen, photo courtesy of the Denton Police Department

A 23-year-old man has been indicted on six felony charges following a multi-agency effort to rescue a 15-year-old girl held against her will in Denton, according to a Friday news release from the Denton Police Department.

On the evening of Aug. 22, the Frisco Police Department contacted Denton PD for assistance searching for a missing Frisco girl, who reported that she was in Denton with a man who would not let her leave his apartment. Denton PD, Frisco PD and University of North Texas Police Department officers responded to an apartment in the 1700 block of W. Oak St., where they found the victim and the suspect, Jordan Hagen, in the apartment. Hagen was arrested without incident, while the victim was transported to a hospital for evaluation, according to Denton PD.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the suspect and victim met on Chatib, an online chat room, and communicated through Session, a messaging app, according to the news release. Hagen picked up the victim in Frisco and transported her to his apartment in Denton.

On Thursday, a Denton County Grand Jury indicted Hagen on six felony charges: two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, trafficking of persons, indecency with a child, online solicitation of a minor and possession of promotion of lewd visual material, according to Denton PD. Hagen has remained in the Denton County Jail since his arrest in August, with bond set at $325,000.

Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

