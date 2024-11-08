Friday, November 8, 2024
From the Firehouse — November 2024

Ricky Vaughan, Fire Chief, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1

Traditionally, November is the month of giving thanks. With that said, I am very thankful for my family, the men and women that make up Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1, and the communities we serve.

In the month of October, myself, our commissioners, and community leaders across our district met to discuss our adopted Strategic Plan for the next three years, including Service Delivery, Financial Stability, Communications and Outreach, Fire and EMS Training, Prevention, and Health and Wellness. We are truly grateful for all the town managers, mayors, police chiefs, school district officials, and other community leaders for their overwhelming “sense of community” and willingness to work closely together in keeping our community safe.

November is also a time we honor and give thanks to our veterans. In honor of Veteran’s Day, Denton County ESD No. 1 will be retiring American flags at Fellowship of the Parks church in Northlake on Sunday, Nov. 10 between 1:30-3:30 p.m. We invite you to bring American flags to us to be respectfully retired.  If you are not able to join us, we also have collection boxes for flags needing to be retired in the lobbies of each of our fire stations.

For the month of September, Denton County Emergency Services District No. 1 responded to 348 calls, with 58% being medical related and 42% being fire or service related.

To reach Chief Vaughan, send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.

