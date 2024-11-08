Mountain lion sightings reported in Denton County

Denton County residents recently reported two mountain lion sightings near Lewisville Lake — one in Lake Dallas, the other in Frisco.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department recently confirmed security camera footage of a mountain lion in western Frisco, near Lewisville Lake, which was reported on Monday, according to a TWPD news release. The department is actively monitoring the area, and asked residents to report any additional sightings.

Mountain lion sightings are extremely rare in North Texas. Since the state started tracking sightings, this is the first one in Denton County, WFAA reported.

“It is likely that this mountain lion is just passing through and will not stay in the area for an extended period of time,” TPWD said in a statement. “In Texas, mountain lions are primarily found in the Trans-Pecos and parts of South Texas; however dispersing individuals can move long distances and can show up far from areas with resident populations.”

WFAA reported that Brady Smith, owner of the Lake Dallas RV Park, saw their on-air story about the Frisco sighting and was shocked. Six days before the Frisco sighting, a mountain lion — likely the same one seen in Frisco — was caught on surveillance video in the RV Park.

Mountain lion attacks on people are extremely rare; there have been fewer than 30 confirmed mountain lion attacks on people in North America in the last 100 years, none in Texas. Still, residents are encouraged to use caution and follow these safety tips if they encounter a mountain lion: