Former FMPD leader sworn in as Corinth police chief

Wendell Mitchell, a former assistant police chief for the Flower Mound Police Department, was officially sworn in Thursday as Corinth’s new police chief at Corinth City Hall surrounded by family, friends and many Corinth officers.

Mitchell succeeds Jerry Garner, who retired after serving as Corinth’s police chief for over five years. With the Flower Mound Police Department, Mitchell was responsible for overseeing various aspects of the police department, including patrol, criminal investigations, professional standards, SWAT, crime prevention and community services, according to a news release from the city of Corinth. Mitchell developed the Professional Standards Section of the FMPD, where he created policies and procedures to promote transparency and accountability. He also re-established the department’s Narcotics Unit and worked closely with federal partners on cases, particularly those involving overdose victims.

“We are very excited to have him join the department and look forward to seeing the incredible impact he will have on our agency and the community,” the city of Corinth said in a statement. “If you see him out and about, please make him feel welcome!”