Foodie Friday: Thanksgiving feast options for a hassle-free holiday

Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Spend time with friends and family instead of in the kitchen with help from local restaurants that can help you make your meal perfect. We’ve done the homework so you don’t have to.

Verf’s, Highland Village: For the first time ever, Verf’s is offering a Thanksgiving Buffet so you don’t have to worry about a thing. No fights over who does the dishes. Three seating times: 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m. $34.99 adults, $14.99 ages 3-12. Call to reserve your spot: 972-317-3390.

Flurry’s Market + Provisions, Flower Mound: Whether you’re craving a juicy turkey, perfectly smoked all-natural ham, or flavorful side dishes and desserts, Flurry’s Market has you covered. They offer the town’s only smoked and fried turkey alongside everything you need to create a delicious, hassle-free feast. Pre-order at flurrysmarket.com

Shoal Creek, Highland Village: Thanksgiving to-go for 5 or more is $125 for 5, $25 per additional person. Call 972-315-2250 to place your order by Nov. 26 for pick up on Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Traditional turkey with gravy, stuffing and the trimmings. Sides and whole pies available.

Di Abruzzo Market, Denton: They are offering their full catering menu and a specialty menu if a customer would like to order specific off-menu entrees. They’ll also have their homemade Italian desserts, tiramisu, ricotta cheese pies, cannoli and Italian cookie trays. Orders will need to be placed 7 days in advance and pick up orders by 2 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. Orders are placed by phone at 940-600-1670 or email at [email protected]

Awesome Times, Highland Village: Family Meal Package serves 4-6 for $195 includes a 5 lb. Applewood smoked ham, four sides, and rolls. Additional sides are available, including chocolate sheet cake for dessert. To order, text or call 214-755-0258 by Nov. 22.

Marty B’s, Bartonville: Let Marty B’s take care of dinner with their complete Holiday Pick-Up Meals with re-heat instructions. Orders should be placed at martybsplace.com by Sunday, Nov. 24 at 5 p.m. Pick-up will be Tuesday, Nov. 26th and Wednesday, Nov. 27. Their To-Go location in Bartonville will also be offering hot meals. Marty B’s is closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The Flour Shop, Flower Mound: With a massive selection you are sure to find just the right dessert to finish off your meal. Place orders by Friday, Nov. 22 with pickup on Wednesday Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call 972-355-3600 or email [email protected]

Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop, Flower Mound: Offering all their fabulous pies with an order deadline of Nov. 26. Pickup Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For best results, order online at buttermilkskypie.com

If your favorite restaurant isn’t on our list, check out their website or Facebook page to see if they’re offering any Thanksgiving specials!