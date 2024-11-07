Flower Mound recognizes FMHS robotics team

On Monday, Flower Mound Mayor Cheryl Moore and Town Council recognized the Flower Mound High School Robotics Team after they represented the United States in the 2024 Global Challenge in Athens, Greece.

The team was one of 193 countries participating in the competition, where they won several prestigious awards, including a third place Innovation in Engineering Award, a third place Skills Challenge Award, a 5th place alliance in the Global Grand Challenge, and a social media challenge award.

“Congratulations, and thank you for representing the U.S. and Flower Mound so well!” the town said.